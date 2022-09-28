Islamabad reports 90 more dengue cases, tally reaches 2,162

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital reported 90 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of cases to 2,162 in the current season, ARY News reported citing District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad.

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad, 49 of the total 90 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital while the rest 41 were reported from urban premises.

Overall 1,295 dengue cases have been reported in rural and 867 have emerged from urban areas of Islamabad.

The total number of dengue cases has gone up to 2,162 cases while six people have lost their lives to the viral disease in the current year.

The DHO further said 32 patients were admitted to the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, two in Federal General Hospital, five in the Holy Family Hospital, 5 in BBH Rawalpindi, 1 in DHQ Rawalpindi.

