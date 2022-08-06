Islamabad: Road leading to Imran Khan’s residency blocked

Islamabad: The road leading to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s home at Bani Gala has been blocked ahead of the party leaders’ meeting today afternoon citing a teacher’s protest, ARY News reported.

According to details, the main artery leading to Imran Khan’s residency in Bani Gala was closed due to a teachers’ protest on the road. PTI leaders who had to participate in a party meeting at Bani Gala faced difficulties reaching the venue.

The party meeting was held to strategize about the public gathering at parade ground Islamabad on August 13. The party had also decided to challenge the issuing of a schedule by the ECP for the by-polls on nine NA constituencies. The seats were vacated after the NA Speaker accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

PTI had given the federal government an ultimatum of 48 hours to announce the general elections otherwise PTI would announce its further plans.

Earlier on August 5, the PTI Cheif, talking to senior journalists, announced to contest elections from all nin constituencies that were vacated after the acceptance of resignations.

