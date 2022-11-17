Margalla hills: Saidpur on high alert after three leopards enter village

ISLAMABAD: A contingent of Islamabad Capital Police has been deployed in Saidpur village, after three leopards entered the territory of Margalla hills in Islamabad on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to details, residents of Saidpur Village were in a state of fear as three leopards entered the territory.

Wildlife Management Board has advised the residents to be cautious and restrict their movements, while announcements were made from the local mosques.

In a statement, Wildlife officials said leopards generally do not attack humans, however, they can attack in panic after seeing a large number of people.

Meanwhile, a contingent of Islamabad Capital Police has been deployed in the village and local administration requested the residents to remain calm. “In case of any emergency, call 15”, the Capital Police said.

Earlier in February, another leopard was killed in a village in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairperson Rina S. Khan Satti said.

In a series of tweets, she said a mob of 200 villagers killed the wild cat in Jhelum Valley’s Hattian Bala.

“Heartbreaking news: yet ANOTHER common leopard killed today in Azad Kashmir by villagers. A mob of 200 attacked leopard who came near village & killed animal mercilessly,” the chairperson tweeted.

