Islamabad: Security at entry, exit points tightened

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have tightened the security at entry and exit points of the federal capital, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the capital police have decided to deploy police officers – with body cameras – at 10 entry and exit points in a bid to maintain law and order situation.

In a statement, the capital’s spokesperson said that the recording of body cameras will help to identify the elements involved in illegal activities.

اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس نے شہر کے داخلی و خارجی راستوں پر سکیورٹی الرٹ کردی۔ داخلی و خارجی 10 راستوں پر متوقع امن عامہ کی صورتحال میں باڈی کیمروں کے ساتھ پولیس اہلکار تعینات ہوں گے۔ باڈی کیمروں سے امن عامہ کی صورتحال کے دوران ریکارڈنگ کی جائے گی۔

Meanwhile, the capital police said that the policemen – with body cameras – would be installed for the first time in Islamabad. Law enforcement agencies will perform their duties modern equipment.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Federal Capital Police had finalized preparations to tackle the PTI long march over entry in the capital city. The authorities have decided to tackle the protesters with unconventional means.

The officers have been provided 567 tear gas guns and 50,000 shells, sources said. Moreover, 500 rubber bullet guns, 37,300 cartridges, 17 pepper guns and 11,000 pepper balls have been handed over to officials.

Moreover, the law enforcement teams have been given spree paint to point out and arrest the protesters. The Rangers and Sindh personnel have also been kept on alert to tackle any emergency situation.

Apart of the Islamabad Police, 5,000 Rangers personnel will be deployed for security, while 500 policemen of the Sindh Police will also assist the capital city’s police. Moreover, 4,700 FC personnel have been deployed at different points and locations in Islamabad.

