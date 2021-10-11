Islamabad sees 78 more dengue fever cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases is on the rise in Islamabad, as 78 more cases have been reported during the previous 24 hours in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources.

Of the new cases, 46 were reported in rural areas of the capital while 32 in urban areas.

The number of cases reported in Islamabad thus far this season has climbed to 1,229, the sources said, adding that five people have died from the mosquito-borne disease.

According to reports, the Punjab government has declared a medical emergency at public health facilities in Lahore due to the rising number of dengue cases amid rainy weather.

Read more: Commissioner Karachi directs to launch anti-dengue drive as cases soar

The health department also instructed all doctors on leave to report to their respective medical facilities to deal with the growing number of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases reported in Punjab.

Talking on Covid-19 vaccination drive in the province, Yasmeen Rashid said that 52.1 million people have been vaccinated so far adding that vaccination centres have been opened in the province on Sunday for the second dose of vaccine.

