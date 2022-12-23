Islamabad suicide attack case registered

ISLAMABAD: A case was registered after a suicide attack in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), ARY News reported on Friday.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that police officials checked a vehicle in which a suspicious long-haired man was present on the back seat. The suspect was appeared to be an Afghan citizen who later blew himself.

Following the attack, constable Adeel succumbed to his wounds.

READ: POLICEMAN MARTYRED, SEVERAL INJURED IN ISLAMABAD SUICIDE ATTACK

Earlier in the day, a policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad‘s I-10/4 sector.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that an Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

The CCTV footage of the suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector was acquired by ARY News.

The CCTV footage showed the vehicle stopped by police for routine checking. Right after, the man wearing a suicide jacket exploded himself.

The footage further showed the police personnel fell after the suicide blast.

Comments