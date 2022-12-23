Islamabad suicide attack: Police say ‘no evidence of woman in vehicle’

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police said Friday that there is no evidence of a woman’s presence inside the vehicle used for the suicide attack, ARY News reported.

Islamabad police said in a statement that security was put on high alert for the next 48 hours in the federal capital. The department added that police and all institutions are coordinating with each other to secure Islamabad.

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that today’s suicide attack was foiled due to the timely exchange of information given by the intelligence agencies and special branch.

اسلام آباد کو محفوظ بنانے کےلیے پولیس اور تمام ادارے مل کر فرائض ادا کررہے ہیں آج خود کش حملہ مختلف انٹیلی جنس اداروں اور سپیشل برانچ کی بروقت اطلاعات کی وجہُ سے ناکام ہوا۔ پوسٹمارٹم اور دیگر تحقیقات سے گاڑی میں خاتون کی موجودگی کے شواہد نہیں ملے۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

The investigators found no evidence of a woman’s presence in the vehicle after post-mortem and forensic probe, said the spokesperson, adding that the driver or the suicide attacker was supposedly covering himself with a chaddar which raised suspicion of a woman’s presence inside the vehicle.

READ: POLICEMAN MARTYRED, SEVERAL INJURED IN ISLAMABAD SUICIDE ATTACK

Islamabad police welcomed the tribute paid to the martyred cop Adeel Hussain in the suicide blast.

Earlier in the day, a policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad‘s I-10/4 sector.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that an Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

The CCTV footage of the suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector was acquired by ARY News.

The CCTV footage showed the vehicle stopped by police for routine checking. Right after, the man wearing a suicide jacket exploded himself.

The footage further showed the police personnel fell after the suicide blast.

Comments