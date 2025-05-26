web analytics
Monday, May 26, 2025
Islamabad traffic police announce strict measures against violations

Islamabad traffic police Monday decided to take strict action against violations of traffic laws by introducing heavier fines and tougher enforcement across the capital.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider, drivers found guilty of serious traffic violations will not only face heavy fines but may also be taken into custody.

Vehicles driven without permits or licenses — including by underage drivers — will be impounded and transferred to police stations, he added.

The CTO added that lane violations, one-wheeling, and vehicle overloading will now attract significant penalties.

He asserted that driving without a valid license will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider, said strict and indiscriminate action is being taken against traffic violators across the capital.

“We are also cracking down on illegal parking. Citizens must respect traffic laws to ensure safe travel for everyone,” he added.

