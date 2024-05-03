Sub-inspector killed for issuing traffic violation challan

In a tragic incident, a man opened fire and killed a police officer on Hazara Expressway in Mansehra, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the sub-inspector of highway police, Aamir, fined a vehicle – en route from Peshawar to Mansehra – over a traffic violation.

Subsequently, in a fit of rage, the accused opened fire, instantly killing the sub-inspector on the spot. Meanwhile, a constable named Naveed sustained injuries before the assailant fled the scene.

After getting information related to the incident, the police immediately cordoned off the area to arrest the accused murderer.

The District Police Officer (DPO), Shafiullah, reached the hospital after receiving the information about the incident and assured quick arrest of the accused.