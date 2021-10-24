‘All obstacles removed’, shares Islamabad traffic police

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad traffic police Sunday announced to remove all obstacles in the federal capital after improvement in the law and order situation, following success in talks between the government and banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the details of the traffic situation in the capital from its Twitter handle, the Traffic police said that all diversions have been removed, which were placed yesterday for law and order in Islamabad.

“However, Red Zone Entry-Exit is closed from Express Chowk. Alternatively, Ayub Chowk and NADRA Chowk can be used,” it said.

The traffic police further shared that diversion was placed at Kaak Bridge on Islamabad Highway for traffic coming from Rawat to Islamabad. “Alternatively, incoming and outgoing traffic is continued on the outgoing side.”

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad earlier in the day said that all the cases against the protestors of the banned religious outfit, Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be dropped by Wednesday and a plan is being devised for the release of its chief Saad Rizvi’s release.

The interior minister said the ban on TLP will also be reviewed in the days to come and the status, as per the Fourth Schedule rendering them a proscribed outfit, will be reconsidered in the meeting later.

The presser today came following an eight-hour-long meeting between the arrested Saad Rizvi and the government which Rasheed confirmed.