Plan being devised for Saad Rizvi’s release, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Sunday all the cases against the protestors of the banned religious outfit, Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be dropped by Wednesday and a plan is being devised for the release of its chief Saad Rizvi’s release, ARY News reported.

The interior minister said the ban on TLP will also be reviewed in the days to come and the status, as per the Fourth Schedule rendering them a proscribed outfit, will be reconsidered in the meeting later.

The presser today came following an eight-hour-long meeting between the arrested Saad Rizvi and the government which Rasheed confirmed.

He also said at present, there is no French ambassador in Pakistan and only their chargé d’affaires whose expulsion will be taken to the assembly.

They were right that the government did not act in the past six months and we discussed at length all the relevant matters wherein provincial ministers were also present.

On a separate matter, the interior minister asserted that General Faiz Hameed still holds the post of the spymaster.

Talks with banned TLP end in success, says Shaikh Rashid

Earlier today, Ahmed has said that the government’s talks with outlawed TLP have reached a successful end.

“The blocked roads will now be reopened and the workers of the banned group will remain where they are till the Tuesday evening,” talking to ARY News the interior minister said.

“I will share details of the understanding with the media in a briefing in Islamabad today,” the minister further said.

