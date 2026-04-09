Islamabad United crush Lahore Qalandars by 9 wickets in PSL 11

KARACHI: Islamabad United registered a dominant nine-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in a low-scoring encounter during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, securing their third win of the tournament.

Chasing a modest target of 101, Islamabad United comfortably reached the total in just 11 overs with only one wicket down. Their innings was anchored by Devon Conway, who delivered an outstanding unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 35 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.

After an early setback when Islamabad United opener Sameer Minhas was dismissed for 5 by Shaheen Afridi, Conway built a solid partnership with Muhammad Faizan. Faizan remained unbeaten on 34 off 19 balls, striking six boundaries, as the duo guided their side to an emphatic win.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for just 100 runs in 18.3 overs after opting to bat first. Islamabad’s bowlers maintained pressure from the outset, with Imad Wasim striking in the opening over to dismiss Muhammad Naeem for a duck.

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Although Haseebullah Khan and Abdullah Shafique added 26 runs for the second wicket, the partnership was broken when Imad removed Shafique for 10.

Lahore’s batting lineup failed to build momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. Haseebullah scored 19 before falling to Chris Green, while Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, and Sikandar Raza made modest contributions.

Raza top-scored with 25 runs, but lacked support from the rest of the batting order. Lower-order batters, including Ryan Burl and Haris Rauf, were unable to resist Islamabad United’s disciplined bowling attack. Afridi was the last man dismissed.

For Islamabad United, Chris Green led the bowling effort with three wickets for 19 runs, while Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Shadab Khan, and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

With this comprehensive victory, Islamabad United further strengthened their position on the PSL points table.