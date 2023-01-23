Islamabad witnesses four street crime incidents in 24hours

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital Islamabad has witnessed four incidents of street crime in just 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The capital city of Islamabad has seen a significant increase in street crime in the recent past.

In last 24 hours, four street crime incidents were reported where muggers snatched a citizen’s phone in broad daylight in Faizabad.

In another incident, a man was mugged at a petrol pump in Iqbal town Islamabad and robbers snatched a woman’s bag in Sector F-10 Markaz.

A case of auto theft was reported in Sector F-7/2 where thieves took the car from a citizen.

All these thief incidents were carried out by suspects riding a bike.

Earlier, a robber was killed and a police constable sustained injuries in an encounter near Islamabad’s G-91 Karachi company area.

The federal capital police gunned down an alleged robber during a mugging incident near Islamabad’s G-91 Karachi company area.

The police team responded to the complaint and started chasing the robbers. Later, an exchange of fire took place between the police and robbers, resulting in killing of a robber.

However, two of his accomplices managed to escape from the spot. During the exchange of fire, a police constable, named Kamran Uddin, sustained bullet injuries and was shited to hospital.

