Islamia College professor shot dead by watchman

PESHAWAR: A professor of the Government Islamia College University was shot dead by a watchman in Peshawar on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the watchman opened fire on Islamia College University professor over an argument, killing him on the spot.

The police say that the watchman escaped the scene after the incident. Police have launched an investigation and carrying out raids to arrest suspect.

The university spokesman said that professor Bashir belongs to Mardan.

