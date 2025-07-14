Bahawalpur lecturer caught in harassment scandal: VIDEO

In a shocking disclosure, a visiting lecturer at Bahawalpur’s private university has been exposed for sexually harassing female students in the guise of academic assistance, ARY News reported.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur Scandal was highlighted after a secret operation conducted by ARY News’ investigative program ‘Sar-e-Aam’, which caught the predatory professor red-handed while using his power for an illegal purpose.

According to reports, the visiting lecturer, who was identified as Ahmed Mahmood from the Department of Software Engineering, would intentionally fail female students and later contact them with a proposal to pass them after rechecking their exam papers, only if they would establish inappropriate relations with him.

On the other side, male students were purportedly asked to pay bribes for additional numbers, while female students were forced into sexual acts.

The Islamia University Bahawalpur Scandal intensified when Sar-e-Aam’s team interfered and asked the lecturer to confess. The lecturer called the female student to fulfil his desires and tried to allure her in his typical way. He offered to go shopping with him, or he would help her get a laptop. He even tried to touch her several times with the wrong intentions.

However, the student excused himself and asked him to fetch tea. As he went out, Team Sar-e-Aam approached and caught him. He tried to escape but couldn’t.



Initially, the lecturer denied the allegations, but upon showing him the video evidence, he had to accept his sins. He was then given into Police custody, and a formal case was registered at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Police Station.

The swift response was made by the university administration, banning the entry of the lecturer onto campus and initiating a formal inquiry through its Anti-Harassment Committee.

The Vice Chancellor spoke with grave concern over the incident, reiterating the institution’s commitment to student safety and a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment.

This Islamia University Bahawalpur Scandal has revived public discussion around the irresponsibility of accountability in academic institutions. Despite periodic complaints of misconduct, officials often fail to treat such issues with the seriousness they deserve.

The swift action by Team Sar-e-Aam has been lauded for bringing the matter to light and ensuring justice is demanded.

As the investigation is underway, university authorities have urged other students to come forward with any relevant information.

The lecturer caught red-handed now faces judicial process, and the case serves as a harsh reminder of the need for vigilance and improvement in educational environments.