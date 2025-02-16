University professor arrested on harassment charges

MALAKAND: Police have arrested Malakand University professor on harassment charges, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing police.

As per details, Professor Abdul Haseeb, a professor at Malakand University, was arrested on charges of harassing a student.

According to police, an FIR was registered by a female student from the Urdu department, alleging misconduct by the professor. During the investigation, police recovered obscene photos of several female students from the professor’s mobile phone.

The FIR further stated that the professor would demand videos from students in exchange for higher marks in exams.

The case was registered on February 4, and reports indicate that the university administration allegedly attempted to cover up the incident.

Following the allegations, the University of Malakand has suspended Professor Abdul Haseeb and stated that the harassment committee is reviewing complaints against him.

The administration has assured that further action will be taken if the charges are proven.

Read more: Ghazi University teachers accused of sexual harassment

Earlier, a female student of the Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, accused two teachers of sexual harassment.

The scandal was unveiled after a video statement of the rape victim student went viral on social media platforms. The student alleged Dr. Zafar Wazir raped her after intoxicating her.

Following the viral statement of the girl, a case under section 376 was registered at Gadai police station in Dera Ghazi Khan against two professors and a teacher.

According to the FIR, Dr. Zafar Wazeer raped the student, who was lured by her colleague. The FIR further stated that Professor Khalid Khattak also ‘threatened’ her for ‘illicit relations’ with him.