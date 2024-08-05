Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination: OIC’s meeting to be held on Aug 7

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on August 7 to discuss Israel’s atrocities and war crimes being committed in Palestine.

The OIC will also discuss the continued crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and its aggressions against the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting will be held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.

“In response to the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, this meeting has been convened,” a press statement of the OIC Secretariat said on Monday.

“In response to the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, this meeting has been convened. To date, these actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 individuals and injuries to more than 91,000 Palestinian citizens, most of whom are women and children,” the statement read.

It added that civilian properties, including 430,000 homes, have been destroyed, along with infrastructure, health and educational facilities, places of worship, and historical sites. Nearly two million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes.

Earier on Saturday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan fully supported Iran’s call for an “extraordinary meeting” of the OIC after the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran.

Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani telephoned Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday and shared the Iranian nation’s and leadership’s deep anguish on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

According to the foreign ministry, the deputy prime minister conveyed similar sentiments and Pakistan’s condemnation of the developments in Gaza and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh “in the strongest possible terms”.