Ismail Haniyeh’s martyrdom: Pakistan ‘fully supports’ Iran’s call for OIC extraordinary meeting

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that Pakistan fully supported Iran’s call for an “extraordinary meeting” of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release.

Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani telephoned Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday and shared the Iranian nation’s and leadership’s deep anguish on the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

According to the foreign ministry, the deputy prime minister conveyed similar sentiments and Pakistan’s condemnation of the developments in Gaza and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh “in the strongest possible terms”.

The Iranian counterpart also requested Dar to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being convened at the foreign ministers level.

“The deputy prime minister fully supported this call and confirmed that Pakistan will actively participate in the important meeting,” the FO said.