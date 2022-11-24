Comedian Ismail Tara passes away at age of 73

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani artist and comedian Ismail Tara has died in Karachi at the age of 73 due to kidney failure, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the comedian was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for past several days. He is survived by wife, four sons and one daughter.

Meanwhile, Tara’s son – Sheeraz – said his father’s funeral prayer will be performed tomorrow after Friday prayers. “The funeral prayer will be offered at the mountain mosque adjacent to Shaheed Millat Road”, he added.

Ismail Tara – who was famous for his iconic role in Pakistani drama Fifty Fifiy – has worked in many stage plays, television and local films. He also hosted the talk show “Lyari King Live” on ARY Digital.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed deep grief and sorrow over the comedian’s death. In a statement, Sindh Governor said Tara played a prominent role in the success of Fifty Fifty.

“His services in comedy will always be remembered”, Kamran Tessori said and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased.

Earlier in November, famous stage actor and comedian Tariq Teddy passed away in Lahore on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 46. The death of the famous commercial theatre comedian was confirmed by his brother.

Teddy was admitted to the PKLI [Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute] some eight days ago where he has been kept in the intensive care unit.

His death triggered an outpouring of grief from the stage artist community, politicians and others.

Comments