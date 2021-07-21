COAS Bajwa spends Eid al-Adha with troops on Pak-Afghan border

KURRAM: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has on Wednesday visited the western border contiguous with Afghanistan to spend Eid al-Adha with troops and to uplift their morale and resolve, ARY News cited Army media.

According to the updates confirmed by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa commended the commitment and professionalism of the troops posted there. He also lauded the border security arrangements and operational preparedness.

ISPR said the COAS Gen Bajwa also acknowledged the border fencing while noting that Pakistan stood resolute in facing whatever challenges that may emerge.

He reassured the troops that the renovation and building of new infrastructure will have all the necessary support in cooperation with the administration.

The COAS in his visit today was received and escorted by Corp Commander Peshawar.

FM Qureshi flies tomorrow to China to call on counterpart: sources

Separately on the regional affairs, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is all set to leave for China tomorrow upon an invitation of his counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi with whom to discuss the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) progress and Dasu incident, sources have confirmed on Wednesday.

The FM’s visit tomorrow is set for Cheng city where he is scheduled to land on July 23 to stay until July 24.

In this visit, the sources have told ARY News, the two top diplomats, foreign ministers Qureshi and Yi, shall discuss bilateral matters and regional situations.