ISPR terms Imran Khan’s remarks on COAS appointment ‘unfortunate’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Monday termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s remarks on appointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as ‘unfortunate and disappointing’, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said in a statement that Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI Imran Khan during a political rally at Faisalabad.

“Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR said that senior politicians trying to stir controversies on appointment of COAS of Pakistan Army, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is ‘most unfortunate and disappointing’.

“Senior leadership of Army has decades-long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt,” it said.

The ISPR said that politicizing the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalizing the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. “Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

