ISPR video lauds martyrs’ families ahead of Defence and Martyrs Day

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Wednesday released the sixth video of a series to pay tribute to families of the martyrs ahead of Defence and Martyrs Day observed on September 06, ARY NEWS reported.

The short documentary released by the ISPR showed a conversation between a father and friends of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) martyr as the former shares how his son has achieved his milestone after embracing martyrdom while defending the homeland.



DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar while sharing the video said that it highlighted the patience and courage of the families of the martyrs and paid tribute to them for sacrificing their dear ones for the homeland.

The ISPR has been releasing videos to pay tribute to the families of the martyrs ahead of the Defence and Martyrs Day observed on September 06.

It was on September 06 in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released the 4th video of its series ahead of Defence and Martyrs Day, showing the sentiments of the soldiers deployed at borders after hearing good news from their families.



The short documentary released by the ISPR is based on good news about the birth of a son in the family of the soldier, who is discharging his duties at the border.