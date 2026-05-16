WASHINGTON: Israel ​and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day ‌extension of a ceasefire U.S. President Donald Trump declared on April 16, the U.S. State Department said ​on Friday.

“The April 16 cessation of ​hostilities will be extended by 45 days ⁠to enable further progress,” State Department ​spokesman Tommy Piggott said.

The State Department ​cast Israel-Lebanon talks – held in Washington on Thursday and Friday – as “highly productive” and said the countries would ​reconvene negotiations on June 2 and June ​3.

This week’s talks were the sides’ third meeting ‌since ⁠Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2, three days into the U.S.-Israeli war ​on Iran.

​Israel had ⁠widened its ground invasion into Lebanon’s south last month.

Fought ​in parallel to the U.S.-Iran conflict, ​Israel’s ⁠war in Lebanon has rumbled on since U.S. President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on ⁠April ​16, though hostilities have ​largely been contained to southern Lebanon since then.