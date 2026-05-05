A court in Israel has extended ​by another six days the detention of two activists, Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national, and Brazilian Thiago Avila, arrested aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla that was intercepted by Israeli ‌forces in international waters near Greece.

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were detained by Israeli authorities last Wednesday and brought to Israel, while more than 100 other pro-Palestinian activists on the boats were taken to the Greek island of Crete.

Abu Keshek and Avila’s detention had initially been extended until ​Tuesday but the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court extended it further until May 10.

The activists were part of a second Global Sumud ​Flotilla launched in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian assistance. The ships set ⁠sail from Barcelona on April 12.

Court documents show that Israel accuses Abu Keshek and Avila of offences including aiding the enemy, contact with ​a foreign agent and a terrorist organization, prohibited activity involving a terrorist component, and providing means to a terrorist organization.

“I am convinced that ​there is reasonable suspicion,” Judge Yaniv Ben-Haroush concluded after hearing parties’ arguments in granting the extension.

Lawyers for human rights group Adalah had argued during the hearing that the allegations were baseless and there were no legal grounds for the continued detention of the two men.

They said no formal charges have been filed, and ​their detention was for purposes of ongoing interrogation.

Adalah said it would appeal the decision and would demand the immediate and unconditional release ​of Abu Keshek and Avila. It also said the men had been tortured in custody – a charge dismissed by Israel.

Abu Keshek’s wife, Sally Issa, told Reuters ‌on ⁠Tuesday she had not been allowed to speak directly to her husband since his detention, relying instead on information from the Spanish consul and lawyers.

“They’ve told us that he’s in good condition. He’s hunger striking,” Issa said. “But he’s okay. He suffered from torture on the boat when he was attacked by the Israelis.”

SPAIN DEMANDS RELEASE

Israel’s foreign ministry alleged that Abu Keshek and Avila are linked to Palestinian group ​Hamas, and that the flotilla “is another ​provocation designed to divert attention ⁠from Hamas’ refusal to disarm”.

Spanish Foreign ​Minister Jose Manuel ⁠Albares demanded Abu Keshek’s immediate release, saying there was no evidence linking him to Hamas.

Albares said he had personally told his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, that the activists’ detention was illegal because Israel lacked jurisdiction in international waters.

Avila’s spouse, Lara Souza, said her husband was on the sixth ⁠day of ​a hunger strike and was being monitored by doctors.

“He’s better from the injuries, but ​he is very weak, and the embassy is very worried about this,” she said.

Due to the hunger strikes, the court ordered Israel’s Prison Service to monitor the detainees’ medical ​condition.