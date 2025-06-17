PIA begins safe return of Pakistanis stranded in Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started a special operation to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Iran amid Israel-Iran conflict, ARY News reported.

A PIA aircraft departed from Peshawar to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Tuesday evening to facilitate the evacuation.

With the assistance of the Pakistani embassy, 150 Pakistanis were transported from the Iranian city of Mashhad to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

These individuals, who were stuck due to the closure of Iranian airspace, will be flown back to their homeland via a special PIA flight from Ashgabat.

Following government directives, PIA has announced that additional special flights will be arranged to ensure the safe return of more stranded citizens.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam while attending the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference on Monday.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unity with Iran and strongly denounced Israeli aggression and attack against the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed sincere condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives in Iran due to recent Israeli attacks. He highlighted that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the neighbouring country during Israel-Iran conflict.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif also alluded to his recent conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, repeating Pakistan’s assistance for Iran at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan took a stand against Israeli actions as a violation of the UN Charter and international laws.