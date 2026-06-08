Israel military strikes Iran petrochemical complex in Mahshahr

Tel Aviv: Israel’s military said Monday it had struck several targets at a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran.

“A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force struck several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran,” the military said.

Meanwhile, AFP journalists heard at least eight explosions over Jerusalem on Monday as Israel said it was intercepting a new wave of Iranian missiles.

The Israeli army wrote on Telegram it had “identified missiles launched from Iran” and was working to intercept the threat.

“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said.

An AFP journalist in Jerusalem witnessed at least one interception as residents hurried to shelters in the city.

Israel’s emergency service provider Magen David Adom said there were no reports of any casualties.

Iran has launched multiple waves of missiles towards Israel since Sunday evening, rattling a fragile truce between the two countries engulfed in the Middle East war.

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