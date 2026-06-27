Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Israeli prosecutors filed charges against six people, including for “acts of terrorism”, after a settler attack on a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank that included the torching of a mosque, police said Friday.

Palestinians frequently complain that violent acts by settlers in the West Bank often go unpunished.

Indictments have become more commonplace along with the rising frequency of settler attacks, but rights groups say this has not led to greater safety for Palestinians.

“Six indictments were filed for acts of terrorism, arson, sabotage, and violent rioting in the village of Deir Dibwan out of a nationalistic motive,” police said in a statement, referring to a village in the central West Bank.

On June 14, Israeli settlers attacked two West Bank villages including Deir Dibwan, with the military saying at the time that security forces had been dispatched to several locations “following reports of arson and violent riots carried out by Israeli civilians”.

Police said the investigation revealed that settlers had coordinated to enter the village together, masked and carrying flammable substances, tear gas and a knife.

“Upon entering the village, they carried out a series of terrorist acts, which included setting fire to vegetation, torching vehicles, damaging the local mosque, attacking residents’ homes, and throwing stones at vehicles and inhabited houses,” the statement read.

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The police said the latest move by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office marked the 51st indictment this year “against individuals involved in extreme violence.”

More than 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank — excluding annexed east Jerusalem — in settlements and outposts illegal under international law.

Three million Palestinians also live there.

Israel has occupied the Palestinian territory since 1967 and violence has escalated there since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The number of settler attacks has risen sharply in 2026 to an average of six per day, according to the UN.