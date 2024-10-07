web analytics
Israel says it intercepts missile fired from Yemen

Reuters
TOP NEWS

A surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen at central Israel on Monday was intercepted, the Israeli military said.

The missile set off air raid sirens across large swaths of central Israel, sending residents running for shelter.

“Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted” by the Israeli Air Force, the military said in a statement.

The statement did not say who fired the missile. The Iran-backed Houthi movement which controls northern Yemen has frequently attacked Israel over the past year in what it says is solidarity with the Palestinians.

Developing Story… More to Follow….

