Foreign ministry rejects reports claiming SAPM Bukhari visited Israel

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the media reports and consequent queries regarding former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari’s alleged visit to Israel, the foreign ministry spokesperson has on Monday termed them baseless and misleading, ARY News reported.

“These reports are baseless and misleading. No such visit to Israel has been undertaken,” a press release by the foreign ministry said today.

It added that a categorical rejection was also issued today on the same affair by Bukhari himself.

“It may be recalled that this Ministry had rebutted similar false reports earlier on 18 December 2020.”

As reiterated earlier, the statement said, there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position.

“Pakistan has consistently called for a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Sharif as the capital of the Palestinian State.”

DIDNOT go to Israel.

Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on “Israeli news source” & Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a “Pakistani source”-wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is🤔 Apparently, I’m the only one who was kept out of the loop. https://t.co/bcRO3osWMk — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 28, 2021

“Did not go to Israel,” the former SAPM himself tweeted earlier today fending off the alleging media reports.

He said referring to one such report, “Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on ‘Israeli news source’ & Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a ‘Pakistani source’-wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is.”