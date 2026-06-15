Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Gaza’s civil defence service and hospitals said Israeli attacks killed at least six people on Sunday, in the latest violence to hit the Palestinian territory despite a months-old ceasefire.

Hamas accuses Israel of truce violations and the Gaza Strip remains gripped by bloodshed as progress on permanently ending the war remains stalled.

An Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed four people and wounded several others, said the civil defence agency, a rescue service that operates under Hamas authority.

Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital said it received four bodies from the strike and treated five injured people.

An Israeli military spokesman told AFP that the Jabalia attack had “struck terrorists”.

Two other people were killed by Israeli gunfire in separate incidents in the southern Khan Yunis area, the civil defence said.

The Israeli military did not comment on those two incidents.

At least 986 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 last year, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli army has reported five deaths in its ranks during the same period.

Restrictions imposed on media outlets and limited access by Israel in Gaza prevent AFP from independently verifying tolls or freely covering the violence there.

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