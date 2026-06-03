Israeli fire kills four people in Gaza, medics say

CAIRO: Israeli fire killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Gaza health officials said.

Medics said at least one person ​was killed and four were wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit ​a vehicle east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza ⁠Strip. The blast left the vehicle a mangled skeleton.

Another strike earlier in ​the day killed one person and wounded another in the nearby Zawayda ​town, they added. Later on Tuesday an airstrike killed one person at a tent encampment in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave.

The Israeli military did ​not immediately comment on those incidents.

Israeli gunfire also killed one man in northwest Khan ​Younis, medics said, taking Tuesday’s death toll to at least four.

The Israeli military said in ‌a ⁠statement they had fired towards two people approaching the Israeli-controlled yellow line near Khan Younis on Tuesday.

An October ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas are ​deadlocked in indirect talks ​over implementing ⁠the second phase of the deal, which includes the group’s disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

The ceasefire left Israel ​in control of more than half of Gaza, with ​Hamas controlling ⁠a sliver of coastal territory.

Some 930 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza ⁠health officials ​that do not distinguish between combatants and ​civilians.