CAIRO: Israeli strikes killed at ​least two Palestinians in separate incidents in the Gaza Strip on Monday, health officials ‌said, and fighters from Hamas clashed with gunmen from an Israeli-backed militia, witnesses said.

Medics said one man was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Bureij camp in the central area of the enclave, while another ​strike killed one person and wounded others in Gaza City.

The two deaths were the ​latest violence to overshadow the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal signed in October after two ⁠years of full-blown war between Israel and Hamas. Progress on moving forward with parts the deal, which ​include the disarmament of Hamas and Israeli army pullouts, has stalled.

The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment ​on either incident.

The ceasefire that began last October left Israeli troops in control of a depopulated zone that makes up well over half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling the narrow coastal strip that remains.

More than 750 ​Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire deal took effect, according to local medics, while Israel ​says militants have killed four of its soldiers. Israel and Hamas have traded blame for ceasefire violations.

Israel says ‌it ⁠aims to thwart attacks by Hamas and other militant factions.

Also on Monday, residents and sources close to Hamas said members of an Israeli-backed militia operating in an area under Israeli control clashed with Palestinian fighters after crossing into a Hamas-run area east of Khan Younis.

As the militiamen tried ​to retreat, a Hamas ​fighter fired an anti-tank ⁠grenade towards their vehicle, some residents and a Hamas source said. An explosion was heard, but there was no word about casualties.

A video, verified ​by Reuters, showed gunmen apparently from the militia dressed in black ​uniforms and clutching ⁠AK assault rifles arriving at a Hamas-run area in eastern Khan Younis before shooting is heard.

There was no comment from either Hamas, which brands such groups as “Israeli collaborators”, or the militia, about the ⁠incident.

The emergence ​of the groups, though they remain small and localised, has ​added to pressures on Islamist Hamas and could complicate efforts to stabilise and unify a divided and shattered Gaza. The ​groups remain unpopular as they operate under Israeli control.