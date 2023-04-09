JERUSALEM: Israeli jets hit Syrian military targets on Sunday in response to rockets ‘launched’ towards Israeli-controlled territory overnight, Israel’s military said.

State media in Syria reported explosions in the vicinity of the capital Damascus as Israel said its forces continued to hit Syrian territory after six rockets were fired overnight towards the Golan Heights.

Israel said artillery and drone strikes hit the rocket launchers and were followed by airstrikes against a Syrian army compound, military radar systems and artillery posts.

The Israeli military “sees the State of Syria responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

The Syrian defence ministry said its air defences had responded to the Israeli attacks and intercepted some Israeli missiles. It said no casualties had been reported with only material damage caused by the strikes.

The tensions are high in the region especially after Israeli Forces attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque repeatedly during the current ongoing week.

