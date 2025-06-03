Three Israeli soldiers killed in combat in Gaza

Three Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday.

The soldiers’ deaths were announced hours after Hamas’ armed wing said on Monday its fighters were engaging in “fierce clashes” with Israeli forces in the north of the territory.

Israel began its offensive in Gaza after Hamas militants attack on Israel. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 251 people taken as hostages into Gaza. An additional four were already held by Hamas.

Israel’s campaign has devastated much of Gaza, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians and destroying most buildings. Much of the population now lives in shelters in makeshift camps.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that the situation in Gaza was getting “worse by the day” and that it was important to ensure the Palestinian enclave receives more humanitarian aid urgently.

“The situation is intolerable in Gaza, and getting worse by the day,” Starmer told reporters in Scotland, when asked whether the UK would take any action over the issue.

“Which is why we are working with allies … to be absolutely clear that humanitarian aid needs to get in at speed and at volumes that it is not getting in at the moment, causing absolute devastation,” he added.