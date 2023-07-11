Israel’s criticism of human rights in Pakistan ‘politically motivated’: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday termed Israel’s statement, criticising ‘human rights situation’ in Pakistan, during a United Nations (UN) session ‘politically motivated’, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch noted that Pakistan’s Universal Periodic Report — a process which involves a review of the human rights records of UN member states — was adopted unanimously in a session of UN Human Rights Council.

“Several states and civil society organisations commended Pakistan on the progress achieved in promoting human rights,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the FO spokeswoman said Israel’s “politically motivated statement is fundamentally at variance with the otherwise positive tone of the session and the statements made by a vast majority of states”.

“Given Israel’s long history of oppression of Palestinians, Pakistan can certainly do without its advice on protecting human rights,” the statement added.

During the session, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN Adi Farjon said the country was “deeply concerned about the overall rights situation in Pakistan where enforced disappearances, torture, crackdown on peaceful protests and violence against religious minorities and other marginalised groups remain prevalent”.

“Israel believes that it is essential that Pakistan heeds our recommendations to take all appropriate steps to prevent arbitrary arrests, torture and other ill-treatment and bring perpetrators of such acts to justice,” she added.

Later, Minister of Climate Change of Pakistan Sherry Rehman linked the statement by Israel’s envoy with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that PTI-Israel alliance has been exposed now.

Addressing a press conference along with the SAPM Ata Tarar, Sherry Rehman said that the elements behind who benefited from the May 9 violence have been exposed now.

She lambasted the PTI chairman and termed him an Israeli agent saying that the anti-state elements were coming out in support of the PTI chief. “Israel is lecturing about human rights and issuing statements in support of PTI,” she alleged.

“Israel’s blaming of Pakistan in favor of the PTI at the UN meeting is highly condemnable. Imran Niazi is part of the camp that is violating the rights of Palestinians. Israel did not speak even on the arrest and indictment of those involved in the Capitol Hill attack.”