Istekham-e-Pakistan Party elects office-bearers for Karachi

KARACHI: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IIP) appointed individuals in major positions for its Karachi office, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, Nadeem Polani was appointed as the president, Javed Jilani as vice president, and Rizwan Khan as general secretary of IPP-Karachi division.

Meanwhile, Musarrat Shah has been appointed as the general secretary of IPP Women Wing Sindh division.

Mahmood Moulvi – the part’s provincial president – stated that the newly appointed officials will work hard and will play a major role in strengthening the party.

Following the direction of Mahmood Moulvi, the official notification is dispatched to the newly appointed body.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MNA Ali Nawaz Awan has joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

As per details, the former MNA met the IPP Patron in chief Jahangir Tareen and President Aleem Khan whereas Awn Chaudhry and other party leaders were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Ali Nawaz Awan announced that he has parted ways with PTI and officially joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. The IPP leadership welcomed the former PTI leader in the party.

Ali Nawaz Awan was earlier arrested in Batal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra. The former PTI MNA was reportedly in residence of local party leader Razaullah Khan who was also arrested along with his cousins.