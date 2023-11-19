PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan joins IPP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MNA Ali Nawaz Awan has joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

As per details, the former MNA met the IPP Patron in chief Jahangir Tareen and President Aleem Khan whereas Awn Chaudhry and other party leaders were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Ali Nawaz Awan announced that he has parted ways with PTI and officially joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. The IPP leadership welcomed the former PTI leader in the party.

Ali Nawaz Awan was earlier arrested in Batal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra. The former PTI MNA was reportedly in residence of local party leader Razaullah Khan who was also arrested along with his cousins.

استحکام پاکستان پارٹی کو ایک اور بڑی کامیابی.

سابق وفاقی وزیر علی نواز اعوان کی پیٹرن انچیف استحکام پاکستان پارٹی جہانگیر خان ترین اور صدر عبدالعلیم خان سے ملاقات اور استحکام پاکستان پارٹی میں شمولیت.

اس موقع پر ایڈیشنل سیکرٹری جنرل عون چوہدری اور سینئر رہنما نعمان لنگڑیال بھی…

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars and several senior leaders have quit the party.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also incarcerated at the Adiala jail and undergoing trial in the cipher case.

It is pertinent to mention here that former federal ministers and PTI leaders Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Farrukh Habib announced that they were parting ways with the party and joining Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).