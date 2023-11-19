28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan joins IPP

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MNA Ali Nawaz Awan has joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

As per details, the former MNA met the IPP Patron in chief Jahangir Tareen and President Aleem Khan whereas Awn Chaudhry and other party leaders were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Ali Nawaz Awan announced that he has parted ways with PTI and officially joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. The IPP leadership welcomed the former PTI leader in the party.

Ali Nawaz Awan was earlier arrested in Batal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra. The former PTI MNA was reportedly in residence of local party leader Razaullah Khan who was also arrested along with his cousins.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is already embroiled in legal battles as its top leadership remains behind bars and several senior leaders have quit the party.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are also incarcerated at the Adiala jail and undergoing trial in the cipher case.

Read more: PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan, Amir Dogar arrested in Mansehra

It is pertinent to mention here that former federal ministers and PTI leaders Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Farrukh Habib announced that they were parting ways with the party and joining Jahangir Tareen’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.