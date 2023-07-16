IT courses programme: Entry test organised at Sindh Governor’s House

KARACHI: The entry test for the IT courses programme for 50,000 children was organised at Sindh Governor’s House today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Under the IT programme, the children will be enrolled in web, artificial intelligence and metaverse courses. It was learnt that 500,000 children had registered themselves with the IT programme.

Sindh Governor’s House hosted the entry test for the IT courses programme today. During the first phase, entry test of 10,000 children was conducted today.

Governor Kamran Tessori welcomed the children who appeared in the entry test. The event was also attended by Consul General Dubai and other prominent personalities.

While addressing the event, Governor Kamran Tessori said that it is the real face of Karachi which gathered people indiscriminately from posh and rural areas of the Karachi for the programme. He said that there is no power bigger than the education.

گورنر ہاﺅس میں آئی ٹی کورسز کے انٹری ٹیسٹ کا کامیابی سے انعقاد، کراچی کا چہرہ کلاشنکوف نہیں،بلکہ قلم پکڑے یہ نوجوان ہیں،ہمارا مستقبل ٹیسٹ دینے موجود ہے،یونیورسٹی بنانے کا کسی اور کا وعدہ پورا آج ہورہا ہے،یہاں لگائی گئی کرسیاں کسی سیاسی جلسہ کے بجائے نوجوانوں کے لئے ہیں pic.twitter.com/xJaWI3h241 — Kamran Tessori (@KamranTessoriPk) July 16, 2023

He said that youth is the future of the country and the entry test is completely merit-based. He said that the doors of the Governor’s House are opened for listening to the public complaints.

The governor reiterated that ration bags will be distributed among 100,000 deserving families in Karachi.

He also announced to establish tandoor across the city where roti will be sold at only Rs2. He added that IT courses, iftaar and ration distribution are being continued from the Governor’s House without spending a single penney from the exchequer.

Tessori said that an IT course worth $3,000 and the Dubai’s Consul General promised to give employment to those who passed the IT course. He added that an individual can earn Rs1.5 to Rs2 million easily after completing the IT course.

He added that an IT software company has also offered to give Rs500,000 to the pass out students.