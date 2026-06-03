Italy allocates special quota for 10,500 Pakistani workers

Italy has allocated a special quota for 10,500 Pakistani workers over the next three years.

This was stated by outgoing Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin while speaking at a ceremony to mark the Italian National Day and Republic Day in Islamabad.

She said Italy has issued more than 3,200 visas to Pakistani students for 2025-26 academic year, reflecting growing cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, Pakistan and Italy already maintain broad-based relations covering trade, culture, science and technology, and defence cooperation, with multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding in place across various sectors. Cooperation between universities and think tanks also continues under existing arrangements.

In the area of labour mobility and migration, Pakistan’s embassy in Rome has highlighted opportunities for Pakistani workers, including a reported quota of 10,500 jobs in Italy.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday extended greetings to Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the people of Italy on Republic Day, observed annually on June 2.

In his message, the president said Pakistan greatly valued its longstanding friendship with Italy, which is based on mutual trust, cooperation, and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity.

He expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to expand in scope and depth in the coming years.

President Zardari also highlighted Pakistan’s strong engagement with the European Union and appreciated Italy’s