Italy visa: Bank statement requirement for Pakistanis

Italy is one of the most favourite tourists destinations in the world. It offers fascinating culture, natural landscapes, historic sites, and stunning cuisine.

Italy officially the Italian Republic is a country in Southern and Western Europe. It consists of a peninsula that extends into the Mediterranean Sea, with the Alps on its northern land border, as well as islands, notably Sicily and Sardinia.

Italy shares its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, and two enclaves: Vatican City and San Marino. It is the tenth-largest country in Europe by area, covering 301,340 km2 (116,350 sq mi), and third-most populous member state of the European Union, with a population of nearly 60 million. Its capital and largest city is Rome; other major urban areas include Milan, Naples, Turin, Palermo, Bologna, Florence, and Venice.