Italy visa: Bank statement requirement for Pakistanis

Italy is one of the most favourite tourists destinations in the world. It offers fascinating culture, natural landscapes, historic sites, and stunning cuisine.
Italy officially the Italian Republic is a country in Southern and Western Europe. It consists of a peninsula that extends into the Mediterranean Sea, with the Alps on its northern land border, as well as islands, notably Sicily and Sardinia.
Italy shares its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, and two enclaves: Vatican City and San Marino. It is the tenth-largest country in Europe by area, covering 301,340 km2 (116,350 sq mi), and third-most populous member state of the European Union, with a population of nearly 60 million. Its capital and largest city is Rome; other major urban areas include Milan, Naples, Turin, Palermo, Bologna, Florence, and Venice.
Pakistanis willing to visit Italy need proof of holding sufficient funds while applying for the visit visa. The absence of this important document can lead to denial of visa to applicants from Pakistan and other countries.
The bank statement showing sufficient financial resources for your stay in any Schengen country should be no more than 30 days old.
Minimum bank statement requirement
The applicants willing to visit Italy are required to provide a three-month bank statement or a bank letter confirming the availability of funds in Euros for a minimum of 30 Euros per day for the duration of the stay in excess of the confirmation of accommodation.
If your are planning to stay in Italy for 30 days, there must be 900 Euros or above in your bank account to prove that you can bear the expense of her stand in the European country.