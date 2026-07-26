Italy visa for Pakistanis: How to book an appointment in 2026

ISLAMABAD, July 26: The Italian Embassy in Pakistan issued important instructions for Pakistani citizens who want to get Italy visa. Embassy made it clear that visa appointments should only be taken through the official procedure. It also warned about fake agents and fraud.

According to the embassy, applications for short-term Schengen, Family Reunion and Work Visa will be submitted through BLS Visa Application Centers in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad. Appointments for these visas can only be booked through www.intianaitalyvisa.com.

In a statement, it was said that due to a large number of applicants for Family Reunion and Work Visa, a Waiting List System is in place. However all people registered in waiting list will be given an appointment step by step.

Pakistani applicants who want Family Reunion Visa with Italian or European Union citizen can get an appointment directly from the Italian Embassy. For this, they have to contact embassy through Italian certified email PEC. Details of required documents are available on the embassy website.

Embassy told that Pakistani students who want to study in Italy must first complete their pre-enrollment on the Universitaly portal. After confirmation of pre-enrollment, BLS will contact the applicant and give a visa appointment time.

Italian Embassy warned Pakistani citizens that some agents and middlemen are illegally taking money and offering to get visa appointment. This is fraud.

Embassy made it clear that visa appointment should never be bought. If someone offers an appointment in exchange for money, report it to the Italian Embassy immediately.

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