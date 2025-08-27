Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire

  • By ReutersReuters
    • -
  • Aug 27, 2025
    • -
  • 10 views
    • -
  • 251 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment