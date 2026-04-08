Italy’s Serie A soccer league sounds out private equity for stake in overseas media unit, sources say

Italy’s Serie ‌A soccer league has sounded out private equity investor interest for a minority stake in its international media rights business, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Italy’s top flight, home to Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus ​last year hired JP Morgan to explore options for a unit holding the league’s international ​media rights, Reuters reported last year.

The division generates sales of around 250 million ⁠euros ($292.6 million) a year, a fraction of those generated by England’s Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga, ​according to data from European soccer body UEFA.

Funds Apollo, CVC, Ares and Sixth Street are among several ​potential bidders JP Morgan has informally sounded out about the potential deal, the sources added. A formal process is expected to start later this month, one source said.

Serie A, JP Morgan and Sixth Street declined to comment.

​Apollo, CVC and Ares did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Serie A has struggled to ​sell its media rights abroad, as broadcasters’ interest dwindled due to a crowded fixture list dominated by the ‌expanded UEFA ⁠Champions League and the popularity of England’s Premier League.

It explored a similar plan in 2021 to sell a stake in its more lucrative domestic media unit, but those talks collapsed after the league’s 20 clubs failed to reach the required majority to approve a deal.

JP Morgan has assisted the league ​in drafting a business ​plan for its international ⁠media operations, also encompassing sponsorship agreements and contracts to stage Italian Super Cup matches overseas, the sources said.

Under the proposed deal pitched to funds, ​the Italian league could sell an up to 49% stake in the ​unit as ⁠part of a multi-year agreement, the sources said.

The potential Serie A move would mirror private equity investments completed in other European leagues, including Spain and France, where investors have taken minority stakes in media rights ⁠businesses ​in exchange for upfront capital and long-term revenue sharing, the ​sources said.

Under league rules, at least 14 clubs must vote in favour of transactions involving strategic commercial assets.

($1 = 0.8543 euros)