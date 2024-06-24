Itteqa Murder case: Prime suspect escapes from police custody

KARACHI: The prime suspects in the murder case of young gold medalist Itteqa Moin has reportedly escaped from the police custody during a court appearance, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accused, Zahir, was produced in court for the murder case but managed to flee during the appearance.

Following his arrest from Balochistan, Zahir was sent to jail and was being transported to court when the escape occurred, meanwhile, it is also reported that Zahir is associated with the Khuzdari group.

Authorities are currently investigating the escape and efforts are underway to recapture the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused Zahir was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Police from Balochistan in connection with the murder of Itteqa Moin who was gunned down for resisting robbery in Karachi.

The sources said that the CIA arrested the suspects who had fled to Balochistan after the killing of the 27-year-old gold medalist mechanical engineer and Hafiz-e-Quran in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on June 1.

The criminal record of the arrested suspects is being obtained.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adil Chandio said that important evidence has been found in the murder case. The SSP said that the suspects are trained and their group has been traced.

According to the police, the arrested suspects are involved in car and motorcycle theft in Karachi. The suspects sell stolen vehicles and motorcycles from Karachi in Balochistan.