Suspects in Itteqa Moeen murder case arrested from Quetta

QUETTA: The prime suspects in the murder case of Itteqa Moeen, a 27-year-old highly qualified man who was gunned down for resisting robbery in Karachi, have been arrested from Quetta, ARY News reported citing the Crime Investigation Agency

The sources said that the CIA arrested the suspects who had fled to Balochistan after the killing of the 27-year-old gold medalist mechanical engineer and Hafiz-e-Quran in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on June 1.

The criminal record of the arrested suspects is being obtained.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adil Chandio said that important evidence has been found in the murder case. The SSP said that the suspects are trained and their group has been traced.

According to the police, the arrested suspects are involved in car and motorcycle theft in Karachi. The suspects sell stolen vehicles and motorcycles from Karachi in Balochistan.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) team is still in Quetta to further investigate the matter while the arrested suspects are likely to be transferred to Karachi.

The man was gunned down by unknown armed robbers in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi on June 1.

the robbers intercepted him and tried to snatch his motorcycle. The deceased offered resistance to the robbers who opened fire on him and managed to escape along with his bike.

The rescue sources confirmed that the man was killed for offering resistance to robbers.

The case was registered at Gulshan-i-Iqbal police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code against unknown the killers on the complaint of the victim’s brother Usman Moeen.