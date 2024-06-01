Man killed over resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was gunned down by unknown armed robbers in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

According to the details, the robbers intercepted a man and tried to snatch his motorcycle. The deceased offered resistance to the robbers who opened fire on him and managed to escape along with his bike.

The rescue sources confirmed that the man was killed for offering resistance to robbers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the killings in robberies have recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far.

Lyari gang war ‘activist’ killed in encounter

Separately, a suspect allegedly affiliated with Lyari gang war was killed in a police encounter held in the Pak Colony area

According to police, the suspect was nominated in eight criminal cases including six murders.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari said that they raided at drug drain of the suspect named Bilal alias Anda. He said that the suspects opened fire on the police team on which the law enforcers retaliated.

The SSP said that one of the suspects were killed while others managed to flee.