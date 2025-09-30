Rowling hits out at Watson over remarks on respect and dialogue

British author and philanthropist J.K Rowling has publicly criticised Emma Watson following the Harry Potter star’s recent reflections on their complicated relationship during a podcast interview.

The author, who has often clashed with former Harry Potter actors over her views, responded with a detailed message on X (formerly Twitter).

I’m seeing quite a bit of comment about this, so I want to make a couple of points. I’m not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should… https://t.co/c0pz19P7jc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 29, 2025



J.K Rowling, who created the Harry Potter series, expressed frustration at Watson and fellow actor Daniel Radcliffe for repeatedly distancing themselves from her public stance on gender issues. The writer suggested that both Watson and Radcliffe use their connection to the franchise to openly critique her, years after their acting roles ended.

Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films, had recently spoken about dignity and respect in public debate, while also lamenting the absence of meaningful dialogue with J.K Rowling. She acknowledged the author’s past support but admitted to being unsettled by their lack of conversation.

J.K Rowling’s latest intervention revisited earlier tensions, including a pointed moment at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where Watson made comments interpreted as a dig at her.

The author also recalled a handwritten note from Watson at the height of threats against her, which she described as insufficient in the face of public criticism.

J.K Rowling has repeatedly defended her position on gender identity, despite facing widespread backlash. She maintains that Watson and Radcliffe have adopted roles as unofficial representatives of the Harry Potter world, which she views as undermining her own voice as the creator.

The exchange underscores a deepening rift between Rowling and the actors most closely associated with Harry Potter.

While Emma Watson has emphasised respect and dialogue, J.K Rowling’s latest comments suggest the divide between the author and her former cast remains unresolved.

A representative for Watson has not yet responded to Rowling’s remarks.

