RAWALAKOT: Syed Faisal Gilani, a prominent member of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), has announced his dissociation from the group, terming it a so-called movement that has deviated from its original purpose, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Gilani strongly condemned the recent violent incidents in Rawalakot, saying the JAAC was “playing with the blood of innocent citizens.” He added that he had joined the committee for public welfare, but claimed it had now strayed from its intended direction.

In a separate development, JAAC member Raja Sultan also announced his separation from the group. He clarified that he no longer has any affiliation with the Joint Awami Action Committee.

“I have no connection with JAAC. We have cooperated with the administration in the past and will continue to do so in the future,” he said, adding that any misunderstanding regarding his association should be cleared.

Meanwhile, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has reportedly approved investigations and issued arrest warrants against two JAAC leaders on charges related to sedition.

The development comes after an alleged audio leak involving JAAC leaders Shaukat Nawaz Mir and Khawaja Mehran surfaced online. The recording was also shared on social media by Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, further intensifying the controversy.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies arrested five individuals linked to India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), during an intelligence-based operation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), security sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the operation was conducted by security agencies, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in the Chehla Bandi area of Muzaffarabad district on intelligence reports.

The suspects were taken into custody during the targeted operation. Authorities recovered laptops, mobile phones and other advanced communication devices from their possession, sources said.

Preliminary investigations reportedly uncovered suspicious contacts and sensitive material from the seized digital devices. During subsequent interrogations, one of the suspects allegedly led investigators to a cache of weapons and military equipment.

Security sources said the recovered arsenal included seven automatic weapons, several grenades and other military-grade material.

The operation also led to the recovery of maps of sensitive installations, attack plans, and documents relating to strategic locations, according to the sources.

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