MUZAFFARABAD: A video showing operatives of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) opening fire on security personnel in Rawalakot has surfaced on social media, according to officials.

The footage shows armed individuals associated with the proscribed group firing at law enforcement personnel during recent unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The video shows armed men carrying submachine guns and directing fire at security officials. Authorities allege that members of the banned organization have repeatedly targeted law enforcement personnel under the guise of advocating public rights.

Officials further claimed that JAAC-linked militants had previously attacked the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot, a police armored vehicle, and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), incidents they say reflect the group’s violent intentions.

Security analysts said that the banned committee, acting at the behest of external elements, is seeking to disrupt peace and law and order in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through armed groups.

They said that armed activities, arson, and attacks on law enforcement agencies indicate that the group’s agenda extends beyond public rights activism. The analysts stressed the need for decisive action to protect lives, property, and public order in the region.

Notably, on June 8, 2026, violent clashes erupted between AJK police and members of the banned JAAC in Rawalakot, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, according to officials.

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A spokesperson for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) AJK had stated that armed miscreants belonging to the banned JAAC opened fire on law enforcement personnel during the unrest.

The AJK government has also announced a reward of Rs10 million for information leading to the arrest of four wanted leaders of the proscribed JAAC.

According to an official notification, the reward will be granted to any individual whose information results in the arrest of the wanted suspects, while the identity of informants will remain confidential.

The four individuals named in the notification are Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Umar Nazir Kashmiri, Mehran Arshad Khawaja and Sardar Aman.

The AJK Home Department has directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the immediate implementation of the reward scheme and coordinate efforts for the arrest of the suspects.