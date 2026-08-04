Jaafar Jackson planned to expand his acting career with a new role with Will Smith in the upcoming thriller action movie, Supermax.

The Michael breakout star has joined director David Gordon Green’s film, which is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax.

Previously, Smith and actress AnnaSophia Robb announced to star as FBI agents investigating a murder inside a dangerous maximum-security prison. Jackson’s role in the film has not yet been revealed.

The casting marked Jackson’s next major project following his acclaimed performance as Michael Jackson in Antoine Fuqua’s biographical drama Michael. The actor, who is the son of Michael Jackson’s older brother Jermaine Jackson, portrayed his famous uncle in the Lionsgate film and recreated many of the singer’s iconic dance moves, including the Moonwalk, Robot and signature spins.

Jackson’s performance received praise for capturing Michael Jackson’s voice, personality and dedication to his craft. The film also became a major box office success, crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide. Supermax is written by David Weil and David J. Rosen, known for their work on television projects including Hunter and Invasion. The action thriller is expected to begin production soon, with plans for a theatrical release followed by streaming availability on Prime Video.

Read More:Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ makes historic revenue

The film will be produced by Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona of The Picture Company, alongside Will Smith and Adam Fishbach for Westbrook. Executive producers include Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, Thom Zadra, Spencer Ela, David Weil and David J. Rosen.

With Supermax, Jaafar Jackson continues to build momentum after his breakthrough role in Michael, while Will Smith adds another high-profile action project to his upcoming slate.